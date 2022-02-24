Shops, retail outlets to down shutters today in support of powerloom weavers

Job working powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and parts of Tiruppur district on a fast at Karanampettai on Thursday.

A large number of powerloom weavers in Coimbatore district and in Avinashi, Thekkalur and Pudupalayam areas in Tiruppur district joined the fast at Karanampettai on Thursday.

The weavers were on a fast protest on Monday and again on Wednesday and Thursday demanding written assurance from the master weavers on payment of revised wages. On Friday, the weavers will conclude the fast protest. Further, almost 5,000 shops in Somanur area and retail outlets in the powerloom hubs in the two districts will shut shop on Friday to support the weavers.

“We expect the officials to call us for talks soon. We also plan to meet Minister Senthilbalaji when he visits Coimbatore,” said E. Bhoopathi, treasurer of the Somanur job working powerloom weavers’ association.

The job working weavers in the two districts are on indefinite strike since January 9 demanding payment of revised wages by the master weavers. Those in Palladam and nearby areas withdrew the strike last week. The others are demanding a written agreement from the master weavers on payment of higher wages.