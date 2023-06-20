Shops on Salem new bus stand premises found selling eateries over MRP

June 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The daily commuters at the new bus stand are forced to pay extra price for eateries higher than the maximum retail price (MRP). Commuters have urged the departments concerned to take stern action against the shops in and around the bus stand that sell snacks, cool drinks and water bottles at higher price. t.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), Salem urban north secretary, N. Praveen Kumar, says that there are around 200 shops on the premises of the bus stand and almost all the shops sell eateries more than the MRP price. The price varies during day time and night hours. During the day, a ₹20 water bottle is sold for ₹Rs. 25 and at night, the price of the bottle is ₹30. It is said that most of shops are owned by functionaries of political parties. The shops are rented by the Corporation for ₹18,000 per month. Mr. Praveen Kumar alleges that shopowners again rent these shops to others for ₹30,000 per month. He also alleges that only police personnel, corporation staff, food safety department staff, and bus crews are able to get all items at the MRP rate.

R. Elangovan, a commuter from Erode district, says that as he is aware that the price of eateries at the shops at the bus stand is high, he preferred to buy it from a bakery near the bus stand a cool drink bottle. The MRP price of the bottle is ₹35, but it sold for ₹ 40. When I questioned it, the shopkeeper claimed that ₹5 addition was for cooling charges. Mr. Elangovan says that the officials concerned should take stern action against these shopkeepers and make it compulsory to display the MRP price of all items at the shops.

Corporation and Food Safety Department officials said that they would look into the matter.

