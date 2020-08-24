Shops on Cross Cut Road closed after employees test positive

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday closed more than four commercial establishments on Cross Cut Road after a few workers there tested positive for COVID-19.

The establishments that were closed included a branch of a popular restaurant chain, a textile showroom, and two shops selling home essentials, said a Corporation officer.

With the Corporation closing down the restaurant, all other shops in the shopping complex that houses the restaurant, also downed shutters, the officer said, adding that the North Coimbatore branch of the restaurant also was shut.

Another officer, however, denied the civic body ordering the closure of the North Coimbatore branch.

In one of the two home essentials shop, more than 10 workers tested positive. In the second one, four workers and in the restaurant two persons including a supplier tested positive, the officer added.

Premises disinfected

Following the shutting down of the shops, the Corporation workers carried out disinfection measures.