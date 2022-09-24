Shops of BJP workers attacked in Coimbatore and Erode

A car belonging to a BJP functionary that was damaged by miscreants at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPL

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail at a shop belonging to a BJP functionary in Coimbatore on Friday morning.

The attack was reported on a shop run by BJP Rathinapuri area secretary Mohan on 100 Feet Road. The broken pieces of a bottle and a wick were found in front of the shop’s shutter with stains of fuel on the platform. The police visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

At Erode, unidentified persons hurled fuel packets at a furniture shop owned by a BJP functionary. The police said that Dakshinamoorthy of Moolapalayam owns a furniture shop in the locality. He was a former district secretary of the BJP youth wing. Unidentified individuals hurled three plastic packets filled with petrol and diesel at the shop through the window on Thursday night and tried to light a fire. But their attempt failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday morning, while Dakshinamoorthy opened his shop, he found the fuel packets and immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and inquired. The police were verifying CCTV footage in the locality. On information, BJP workers gathered at the spot. The Erode taluk police registered a case.

Four vehicles belonging to two BJP and a Hindu Munnani functionaries at Pollachi and a shop belonging to a BJP functionary in Coimbatore were damaged by unidentified persons in the early hours of Friday.

The incidents were reported hours after bottles filled with fuel were hurled at the BJP Coimbatore office and a textile showroom on Oppanakara Street late on Thursday.

The police said miscreants damaged a car belonging to Ponraj, a BJP functionary in charge of Coimbatore south district, in the early hours of Friday. The car was parked in front of his house at Azhagappa Layout at Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi. Windshields and the door glasses were damaged.

The second car, which was damaged, belonged to BJP functionary Sivakumar. The police said miscreants hurled a plastic cover filled with diesel at the car on VSV Marriage Hall Lane at Kumaran Nagar.

They damaged the windscreen and the door glasses of the car after their attempt to set the vehicle ablaze failed. Mr. Sivakumar told the police that two men were found escaping in a two-wheeler.

The police said Saravanakumar, a Hindu Munnani functionary from Kumaran Nagar, complained that unidentified persons damaged two passenger autorickshaws belonging to his family, which were parked in front of the house, on Friday morning.

Police teams, headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police N. Deepa Sujitha (Pollachi) and G. Keerthivasan (Valparai), were camping at Pollachi and heading the investigations.