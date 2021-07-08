Shops in vegetable market remain closed as traders protest collection of excess charges

ERODE

08 July 2021 22:41 IST

Urging the contractor at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market at V.O.C. Park to collect charges that were fixed by the corporation, over 800 shops at the market were closed for the day on Thursday.

On July 5, when the market was re-opened after the total lockdown, traders claimed that the contractor was collecting excess charges and staged a road blockade at Swastik Corner for one hour. They said that instead of ₹1.50 a gunny bag, the contractor is collecting ₹10, ₹10 to ₹30 for a vegetable bag, instead of ₹7 and ₹10 for a pushcart, instead of ₹3. They listed out various charges and the corporation installed five boards at the entrances with charges. But traders’ claim that the contractor continues to collect excess charges and announced closure of shops on Thursday.

Traders said that farmers bring their produce in gunny bags and the public, street vendors, grocery shop owners and others purchase vegetables every day. But, they said that the contractor collects excess charges from them than fixed by the corporation. “The contractor should collect only the charges fixed by the corporation”, they said and added that collection of charges should not affect farmers, vendors or the public visiting the market.

They wanted the civic body to conduct inspection at the market and check for violations by the contractor. “If violations were found, the licence granted to the contractor should be terminated and the corporation should take over the job”, they said.

Traders wanted the Chief Minister to intervene and solve the issue. They submitted a petition to Revenue Divisional Officer Premalatha, who assured to take action. Traders said that shops will be opened on Friday.