Shops in Salem sell urea for high price, farmers complain; Collector orders inspection

August 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

As farmers complained that pesticides and urea were sold for a high price in the shops in Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam instructed the officials to inspect all shops in the district within ten days and ensure that the goods were sold at the fixed rates.

The Collector was presiding over the farmers’ grievances redress meeting the Collectorate on Friday. At the meeting, Assistant Professor R. Gopi from Salem Veterinary College and Research Institute explained Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a viral disease that affects goats and sheep. Mr. Gopi explained the symptoms of the disease in a video clip.

Vaccination alone protected goats and sheep from the disease, and goats or sheep aged four months or older should be vaccinated. The vaccine was available at the Animal Husbandry Department, and 100 doses cost only ₹550. If a goat or sheep was affected by the virus, it would become difficult to save them. So the farmers should vaccinate their goats or sheep as a precautionary measure, Mr. Gopi said.

Muthukumaresan, a farmer, said farmers in Paithur were struggling to take their cattle for 10 km to vaccinate them. The district administration should provide a mobile veterinary clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the grievances of farmers, the Collector said there were 149 veterinary pharmacies in the district. To cover 385 panchayats, the Animal Husbandry Department would send a proposal to the government to allocate five to 10 mobile veterinary clinics. Likewise, within 10 days, all the shops in the district selling urea and pesticides should be inspected to ensure they were selling goods at the fixed rates, Mr. Karmegam added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.