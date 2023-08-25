HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shops in Salem sell urea for high price, farmers complain; Collector orders inspection

August 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Karmegam speaking at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting at the Salem Collectorate on Friday.

Collector S. Karmegam speaking at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting at the Salem Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As farmers complained that pesticides and urea were sold for a high price in the shops in Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam instructed the officials to inspect all shops in the district within ten days and ensure that the goods were sold at the fixed rates.

The Collector was presiding over the farmers’ grievances redress meeting the Collectorate on Friday. At the meeting, Assistant Professor R. Gopi from Salem Veterinary College and Research Institute explained Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a viral disease that affects goats and sheep. Mr. Gopi explained the symptoms of the disease in a video clip.

Vaccination alone protected goats and sheep from the disease, and goats or sheep aged four months or older should be vaccinated. The vaccine was available at the Animal Husbandry Department, and 100 doses cost only ₹550. If a goat or sheep was affected by the virus, it would become difficult to save them. So the farmers should vaccinate their goats or sheep as a precautionary measure, Mr. Gopi said.

Muthukumaresan, a farmer, said farmers in Paithur were struggling to take their cattle for 10 km to vaccinate them. The district administration should provide a mobile veterinary clinic.

Responding to the grievances of farmers, the Collector said there were 149 veterinary pharmacies in the district. To cover 385 panchayats, the Animal Husbandry Department would send a proposal to the government to allocate five to 10 mobile veterinary clinics. Likewise, within 10 days, all the shops in the district selling urea and pesticides should be inspected to ensure they were selling goods at the fixed rates, Mr. Karmegam added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.