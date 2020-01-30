Shops in parking area of Nilgiris Cooperative Marketing Society removed

More than 20 shopkeepers operating stalls in the Nilgiris Cooperative Marketing Society (NCMS) parking lot were forced to vacate their shops by the management on Wednesday.

Shopkeepers said that they had been having shops in the NCMS parking lot for over a decade and claimed to also pay rent to the Society.

Protest staged

They alleged that they were asked to vacate their stalls without any prior notice and protested against officials and the police, who were deployed to ensure that law and order was maintained when the shopkeepers initially refused to vacate the premises.

Officials explained to the agitated shopkeepers that the parking lot, located along the Garden Road in Udhagamandalam, was being renovated by the Society at a cost of ₹2 crore, and that the work could only begin once all the 21 shops were removed.

They also told the shop owners that 30 shops are being constructed as part of the renovation, and that the shopkeepers who had stalls at the facility will be given preference when the shops are put up for auction.

Following this, the shopkeepers reluctantly agreed to move their stalls. Police were posted in large numbers in the area.