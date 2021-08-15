Shops in market areas remain closed

Adhering to the district administration's restrictions on closure of shops in crowded areas on weekends, all the shops in the city’s busy market areas were closed on Saturday.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, Collector H. Krishnanunni had announced new restrictions from August 9 that allows shops to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, restrictions were imposed on shops that function in crowded areas as it could turn into a source for the spread of COVID-19 during the weekends.

Most of the textile shops and commercial establishments were located in Eswaran Kovil Street, TVS Street, Gandhiji Road, Old Central Theatre Road, Manikoondu and RKV Road in the city where people throng in large numbers for purchase. All the shops were closed on Saturday and in the absence of vehicle movement, streets in these areas wore a deserted look.

Also, shops at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market at Panneerselvam Park were also closed for the day.

Likewise, shops at busy areas in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and a few other areas were also closed on Saturday. However, tea shops, hotels and vegetable shops functioned as usual in these areas, but the volume of business was very low.

Members of the textile traders association said that after the lockdown norms were relaxed, their business was good only on weekends as people from across the district and nearby districts purchase textile items. They said that instead of closing shops for two days, they could be allowed to function either on Saturday or Sunday.