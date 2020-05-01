Shops in bazaar area in Salem function on rotation basis

To prevent crowd from gathering in Shevapet Bazaar area and to ensure physical distance among the public, the shops in the area functioned on rotation basis for the past few days.

The Shevapet bazaar is one of the important business areas in the district and wholesale dealers of grocery items operate from the bazaaar.

Though physical distance was mandated, huge crowd turned up at the market every day to get grocery items for retail sales and for personal use.

Hence, in consultation with the district administration, the shops in the bazaar agreed to operate on rotation basis. The shops on left side of the bazaar would function one day and the shops on the opposite side would function the next day.

Traders here said that they advised the public to stand inside the boxes drawn on the ground to ensure physical distance. They also emphasised the public to wear masks.

S.K.Periyaswami, district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu said that the traders had been advised to wear masks and they had requested the public not to bring children to the bazaar. Earlier, there were difficulties in terms of vehicle parking and unloading of goods. However, operation of shops on rotation basis had eased this. The traders had been told not to sell products to persons not wearing masks. They had also been advised not to hike prices.