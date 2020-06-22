Shops function till 2 p.m. in Erode

Except for corporate houses, industries and textile processing units, most of the shops and commercial establishments downed shutters by 2 p.m. in the district here on Monday.

The Federation of All Traders and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) had on June 20 requested its members to ensure functioning of shops and establishments between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. from June 22 to 30 to support the government in the fight against COVID-19. FATIA has 87 associations and most of its members closed their shops at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Textile showrooms and textile processing units and non-members of the federation however continued to operate as usual. In the city, shops in Eswaran Kovil Street, Kongalamman Kovil Street, TVS Street, Brindha Street were closed by 2 p.m. In rural areas, most of the shops continued to operate throughout the day. Many hotels in the city were offering parcel services while hotels in rural areas allowed dine-in services. FATIA general secretary C. Balakrishnan told The Hindu that one-third of the shops in the city were closed leading to significant drop in movement of people on the city roads.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

Namakkal Collector K.Megraj said that non-essential trade shops in the district should be closed by 5 p.m until June 30 as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

“Instead of 8 p.m., all shops should close by 5 p.m. Dine-in facilities in hotels would continue until any changes announced by State government and hotels would function till 9 p.m. The new timings will be followed till June 30,” he said.

In Dharmapuri, trade bodies have consented with the district administration to operate shops between 6 a.m and 2 p.m

In Salem, the members of Salem Nagara Annaithu Vanigargalin Sangam informed the district administration that shops operating under the association would be closed by 4 p.m. between June 24 and 30.