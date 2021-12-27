Shops, establishments in Erode warned against employing child workers

ERODE

27 December 2021 18:13 IST

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) V.M. Thirugnanasambandam has asked shops and establishments not to employ children below 14 years and warned that action would be taken against violators.

A release said, as per Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, a portal Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour (www.pencil.gov.in) was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

On March 1, 2021, a complaint was registered in the portal that two child workers were found at a mechanic shop on Chinnamuthu Street in Edayankattu Valasu. Officials inspected the shop and rescued the child workers. A case was registered against the shop owner and a trial was conducted in the court here. On December 10, 2021, the court levied a fine of ₹18,000 on the owner.

The release warned shops and establishments not to employ child workers and also children in the age group of 15 to 18. “If violations are found, a fine of ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 could be levied or six months imprisonment or both,” the release said. The release asked the public to inform Childline 1098 if they found children employed in shops and establishments.