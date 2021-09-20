Shops closed on Sunday following orders

All shops, including department stores, markets, malls and cinemas, remained shut in Coimbatore on Sunday following orders from the District Collector.

The Collector had, on September 15, said he was placing additional curbs on Sundays to contain COVID-19 spread as the number of cases reported was on the rise.

Barring shops selling vegetables, groceries, milk and medicines, he had ordered all shops to be closed for the day and added that even department stores and supermarkets should remain closed. Based on his order, all shops remained shut in the city and other parts of the district.

Wholesale markets functioned as did farmers’ markets, but with only 50% sellers.

The closure saw the otherwise busy Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Sukhrawarpet, D.B. Road, Trichy Road in Singanallur, Ondipudur, Avinashi Road and several other places wearing a deserted look. Restaurants and bakeries were open, but offered only parcel service.

Coimbatore City Police personnel and flying squads from the Coimbatore Corporation went around the city to enforce the additional lockdown restriction, said sources.