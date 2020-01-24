Shops at Flower Market in Tiruppur demolished

After months of delay, the Tiruppur Corporation on Thursday removed the outlets at Flower Market on Eswaran Koil Street to construct a new Flower Market under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to Mohamed Shafiullah, Executive Engineer and Assistant Commissioner (Zone – III) of Tiruppur Corporation, the work was delayed owing to the shop owners demands not to carry out the demolition during Deepavali and Pongal festival seasons. In the meantime, the Corporation relocated the outlets to a temporary building constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh at Cotton Market Complex. “Now that Pongal is over and the shops have been shifted, we have proceeded with the demolition,” Mr. Shafiullah told The Hindu.

With four earth movers and seven trucks, the Corporation demolished nearly 100 outlets including 86 shops which were previously functioning at the site. Anticipating protests from the shop owners, nearly 100 police personnel were deployed during the demolition.

The new Flower Market building will be constructed at the cost of ₹4.47 crore under the Smart Cities Mission and the construction works will commence on Friday, Mr. Shafiullah said.