Shops allotted to traders on priority basis in Abdul Gani Textile Hub in Erode

December 16, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

Putting an end to the year-long stalemate over allocation of shops in the newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub at Panneerselvam Park, the Corporation allotted shops to 113 traders on priority basis.

Over 720 weekly and daily shops functioned at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market complex (Gani market) for many years and the civic body decided to modernise the textile market under the Smart Cities Mission project at ₹51.59 crore. The existing shops on the premises were allowed to function temporarily while construction of the complex began in June, 2019 and was completed in 2022. It houses 292 shops with ample parking space and other amenities.

Traders wanted priority in allocation of shops and made representations to the Minister, district administration and the Corporation. Since the shops were not occupied for over a year and the Corporation was facing revenue loss, the issue was taken up with the State government and approval was obtained for giving priority to the existing traders in allocation.

The traders submitted applications to the civic body and a 12-member committee, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, comprising councillors and officials, was formed.

The committee scrutinised the 260 applications received and the documents were verified. While 113 applications were found with required documents, 147 applications were rejected for various reasons, including insufficient documents. A resolution to allot shops to the traders was passed during the urgent council meeting held on Friday.

Corporation officials said general auction would be held to allot the remaining shops to the existing traders. Once the shops were allotted, draw of lots would be done to allot shop numbers for the traders.