Shopping hub to come up near Kalaimadu statue at ₹ 14.94 crore

The City Municipal Corporation’s proposal to construct a shopping hub near Kalaimadu Silai has taken shape as it floated tender for the project to be executed at a cost of ₹ 14.94 crore.

Under the Area Based Development (ABD) proposal of Smart City Mission, the civic body has decided to carry out development works in 2,251 acre along the Perumpallam Canal, including development of the canal. As part of it, the civic body has proposed to construct shopping hub on Gandhiji Road, near Kalaimadu statue, at a cost of ₹ 14.94 crore and floated tenders for the same. Currently, the land identified for the construction work is housing few deplorable buildings that will be demolished.

The mall would come up on a land measuring 2,821 sq.m. at a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. and would have a ground floor and three floors. While the ground floor would come up at 1,350 sq.m., first and second floors would come up at 1,492 sq.m. each and the third floor at 1,265 sq.m. As many as 70 shops, two hyper markets, space for parking 70 cars, two-wheeler parking area, open dining area, escalator, lift facility and other amenities would come up at the mall.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the civic body is implementing various projects under the smart city mission and the revenue from the mall would help in funding the projects. He said that bid documents would be opened on February 14 after which work order would be issued to the successful bidder. “Work is expected to be completed in 18 months”, he added.