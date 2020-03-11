Shopping hub to come up at ₹14 cr.

Collector C. Kathiravan on Tuesday laid the foundation for constructing a shopping hub on the premises of Old Commissioner’s Office, near Kalaimadu Silai, at a cost of ₹ 14.94 crore.

To improve its revenue, the Corporation has proposed to construct the hub under the Smart City Mission project on 2,821 sq.m. in a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. The project is to be executed by contractor Koushik and Company, Erode, and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

The hub will have ground floor and three floors and will house 70 shops, two hyper markets, parking space for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and will have open dining area and other basic amenities in place.

The old building on the premises is to be demolished after which work will begin for the construction of the shopping hub.

Officials said that once the project was completed, the hub would become a landmark for the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other officials took part in the function.