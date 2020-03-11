Coimbatore

Shopping hub to come up at ₹14 cr.

Collector C. Kathiravan along with MLAs laying the foundation for the construction of shopping hub near Kalaimadu Silai in Erode on Tuesday.

Collector C. Kathiravan along with MLAs laying the foundation for the construction of shopping hub near Kalaimadu Silai in Erode on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Once completed, the hub will become a landmark for Erode: officials

Collector C. Kathiravan on Tuesday laid the foundation for constructing a shopping hub on the premises of Old Commissioner’s Office, near Kalaimadu Silai, at a cost of ₹ 14.94 crore.

To improve its revenue, the Corporation has proposed to construct the hub under the Smart City Mission project on 2,821 sq.m. in a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. The project is to be executed by contractor Koushik and Company, Erode, and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

The hub will have ground floor and three floors and will house 70 shops, two hyper markets, parking space for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and will have open dining area and other basic amenities in place.

The old building on the premises is to be demolished after which work will begin for the construction of the shopping hub.

Officials said that once the project was completed, the hub would become a landmark for the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other officials took part in the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 12:18:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/shopping-hub-to-come-up-at-14-cr/article31034711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY