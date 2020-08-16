‘Shopping hub near Kalaimadu statue to be completed within the scheduled time’

Erode

16 August 2020 21:32 IST

Corporation officials are hopeful of completing the construction of a shopping hub near Kalaimadu statue within the scheduled time of 18 months.

Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body had decided to establish a shopping complex at a total cost of ₹ 14.94 crore and foundation stone was laid on March 10. However, before the commencement of work to demolish old buildings on the premises for constructing the hub, lockdown was announced after which work did not resume. After the State government permitted resumption of construction works, the contractor demolished the buildings in June.

A corporation engineer said that the hub would come up on a land measuring 2,821 sq.m. at a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. and will have a ground floor and three floors. A total of 70 shops, hyper markets, adequate space for car and two-wheeler parking, open dining area and other amenities will be in place, he added. “Once completed, the mall would generate income for the civic body”, he added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that though commencement of work was delayed by four months, the contractor had deployed full strength of workforce, all local workers, and expedited the work. He expressed confidence that work will be completed on time.