‘Shopping hub near Kalaimadu statue to be completed within the scheduled time’

Corporation officials are hopeful of completing the construction of a shopping hub near Kalaimadu statue within the scheduled time of 18 months.
Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body had decided to establish a shopping complex at a total cost of ₹ 14.94 crore and foundation stone was laid on March 10. However, before the commencement of work to demolish old buildings on the premises for constructing the hub, lockdown was announced after which work did not resume. After the State government permitted resumption of construction works, the contractor demolished the buildings in June.
A corporation engineer said that the hub would come up on a land measuring 2,821 sq.m. at a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. and will have a ground floor and three floors. A total of 70 shops, hyper markets, adequate space for car and two-wheeler parking, open dining area and other amenities will be in place, he added. “Once completed, the mall would generate income for the civic body”, he added.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that though commencement of work was delayed by four months, the contractor had deployed full strength of workforce, all local workers, and expedited the work. He expressed confidence that work will be completed on time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath