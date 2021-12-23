Shopping hub at Kalaimadu Silai in Erode to be ready by March next year

Erode

23 December 2021 17:51 IST

With 85% works to construct a shopping hub at Kalaimadu Silai was completed, the hub is expected to be ready by March, 2022.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began constructing the hub at a total cost of ₹17.40 crore and foundation stone was laid on March 10, 2020. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, work did not resume as planned and work began only in June, 2020. At present, most of the works were completed.

The hub is being constructed on land measuring 2,821 sq.m. at a total build-up area of 7,199 sq.m. It has a ground floor and three floors to accommodate 70 shops, hyper markets, adequate space for car and two-wheeler parking, open dining area and other amenities.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that once completed, the hub would provide revenue to the corporation and will also cater to the vehicle parking needs in the busy junction. They said that the hub will also be a landmark and will give a facelift to the infrastructure in the city.