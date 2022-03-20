Shoppers’ bid to reduce plastic waste in the Nilgiris 

Armed with cloth bags, containers, and paper covers, a few residents of the Nilgiris are attempting to spread the word that a shopping run in the district can be accomplished without generating a single piece of plastic waste.

The members, who are part of a WhatsApp group – ‘Zero-Waste Shopping’ - have for the last few years slowly almost eliminated purchasing groceries packed in plastic. Ilona Otter, a Nilgiris resident who is also the Director of International Veterinary Training at the Worldwide Veterinary Service-India and is one of the earliest adopters of the initiative in the district, said that apart from a few items that she purchases regularly like cheese, mushrooms, milk and juice boxes, she has been incredibly successful in phasing out plastic packaging waste in her home.

“The entire point of zero-waste shopping is to try to cut out as much plastic and waste from your regular shopping runs,” said Ms. Otter. There are even alternatives to cleaning products that can be made at home using natural ingredients, or can be ordered online which are not packed in plastic.

Shobana Chandrashekar, another zero-waste shopper and the founder of the Make Ooty Beautiful (MOB) Project, said she has a few stores in the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market that she frequents. “Most of these shopkeepers know we are zero-waste shoppers. So, we give them a list of items we need – cereals, grains and other items, and they pack it in the cloth or paper bags that we bring with us,” said Ms. Chandrashekar.

“With a bit of planning and effort, there are alternatives to almost all the items we use every day that do not lead to generation of plastic waste. For instance, in one of the town’s biggest departmental stores, we even request that they not pack bread in their branded plastic covers, but instead give them to us without any packaging at all, which they are more than happy to do,” she said.

Since they took up zero-waste shopping, the group has become more conscientious of the fact that plastic has become ubiquitous in our day-to-day lives, said Akila Sivakumar. “I can see how much of the plastic we use is unnecessary, and the sheer scale of the problem,” said Ms. Sivakumar.

Jalaja Venugopal, another shopper said that with the zero-waste shopping movement gaining more followers in the district, it has become easier for shoppers to find alternatives to plastic. “As conscientious shoppers, we now look at every possible alternative purchase that will reduce the amount of plastic waste generated in our households. Having a group helps, as we can discuss alternatives with each other,” she said.