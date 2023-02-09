HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shopkeepers at Ooty market owe ₹24 crore in rent to municipality

February 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shop keepers at Udhagamandalam municipal market staging a protest on Thursday.

Shop keepers at Udhagamandalam municipal market staging a protest on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Shopkeepers at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market staged a protest, with one person threatening self-immolation on Thursday after the municipality began posting notices on the entrances of shops to seal them.

According to officials, a total of 1,587 shops have been rented out by the municipality to shopkeepers in and outside the market. In 2016, rents were revised after many decades. After merchants refused to pay the revised rents, efforts were taken to seal 757 shops in August of last year, after which a few merchants began paying the newly revised rents.

After talks were held between municipality officials and the shopkeepers, many agreed to pay the revised rents. The municipality then began noting down the shopkeepers who had refused to pay and had begun pasting notices over the last few days, warning the caretakers of the shops that they were to be sealed. On Thursday, one merchant threatened self immolation while others also joined the protests stating that they were being wrongly asked to pay increased amounts of rent. A section of the shopkeepers also wanted more time to pay outstanding dues to the municipality.

Police officials held talks with them, after which the protesters disbursed. Officials from the municipality said that ₹24 crore in rent was owed to the municipality by the shopkeepers at the market.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.