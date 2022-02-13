Shopkeeper attacked in Krishnagiri

A shopkeeper was attacked with sickle in broad daylight in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

According to the police, when Faizu, a footwear shop owner near Anna Statue, was opening the shutters of the shop for the day, he was attacked by a person named Lokesh. Though Faizu tried to escape, Lokesh attacked him with sickle and fled the spot, the police said.

The public rescued Faizu and he was admitted to Krishnagiri government hospital. According to the police, Lokesh recently bought a pair of sandals from Faizu’s shop. Later, he wanted to return it and asked Faizu to return the money. However, Faizu reportedly said that cash could not be returned and Lokesh could choose another pair for the same amount. This led to a quarrel between them and Lokesh was attacked by Faizu’s friends, the police said.

The Krishnagiri police have registered a case.