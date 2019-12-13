Coimbatore

Shop owners asked to avoid spilling hot oil on pedestrians

FSSAI has instructed hotels and snacks stalls on State Bank Road in Coimbatore to keep frying pans covered to avoid spilling of hot oil on pedestrians.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed those who run eateries and snacks stalls on either side of State Bank road, near railway station, to keep the large kadais (cast iron vessel) covered to avoid spilling of hot oil on pedestrians who walk along the pathway.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI for Coimbatore, and his team inspected the shops and issued the instructions a few days ago. They asked the shop owners to cover the large caste iron kadais, that are kept close to the footpath, to avoid spilling of hot oil on pedestrians or keep the vessels away from pedestrian pathway.

According to people, who frequent the bus stop in front of the railway station, there were several incidents wherein pedestrians had hot oil splash from such eateries when the cook shakes the strainer or puts items like rolled dough for poori into the kadai.

“During inspections, the kadais used for deep frying were found kept in the open, close to the pathway, except in one restaurant. We instructed owners of the eateries to keep them covered with glass or metal cabin so that the oil is not splashed on pedestrians while frying. They could also keep the kadai away from the pathway,” said Dr. Tamilselvan.

He said that the shops would be inspected again without notice and action would be taken against owners who fail to obey the instructions.

Last month, The Hindu had reported on the encroachments along the pathways and oil splash from open kadais. The Coimbatore District Railways and Airways’ Passenger Welfare Association had also petitioned the Coimbatore Corporation to remove encroachments by 60-odd shops.

