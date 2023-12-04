ADVERTISEMENT

Shoolagiri woman run over by tractor driven by husband, relatives allege murder

December 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of a 33-year-old woman, who died after she was run over by a tractor driven by her husband on Sunday evening, alleged that it was a murder and not accident.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa, wife of Kajendran (40), a resident of Kollapalli near Shoolagiri. On Sunday, when the couple was engaged in work on their farmland, the tractor driven by Kajendran ran over Pushpa and she died on the spot.

On information, Pushpa’s relatives rushed to the spot and alerted the Shoolagiri police.

The police sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for postmortem.

The woman’s relatives alleged that it was a murder. The police have registered a case and are inquiring Kajendran.

