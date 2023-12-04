HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shoolagiri woman run over by tractor driven by husband, relatives allege murder

December 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of a 33-year-old woman, who died after she was run over by a tractor driven by her husband on Sunday evening, alleged that it was a murder and not accident.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa, wife of Kajendran (40), a resident of Kollapalli near Shoolagiri. On Sunday, when the couple was engaged in work on their farmland, the tractor driven by Kajendran ran over Pushpa and she died on the spot.

On information, Pushpa’s relatives rushed to the spot and alerted the Shoolagiri police.

The police sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for postmortem.

The woman’s relatives alleged that it was a murder. The police have registered a case and are inquiring Kajendran.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.