Shoolagiri police refute allegations of excesses on Irular protesters during agitation for pattas, basic amenities

February 10, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hosur Police have refuted allegations of manhandling Irular protesters during the protest in Shoolagiri that took place on Friday, February 9, where Irulars of Oppepalayam led by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam had gathered demanding house pattas and other basic amenities. The protesters were served with nutritious food and dropped off in vehicles arranged and paid for by the police, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hosur, Babu Prasanth.

Speaking to The Hindu, DSP Babu Prasanth said, the protesters were served rejection proceedings forbidding them to assemble at the taluk office in Shoolagiri because it would hinder public access of the office. However, they were given permission to assemble and protest at the roundabout in Shoolagiri. The protest started late and continued for hours. The Shoolagiri tahsildar met them at the spot and assured them that the orders would be passed in a fortnight. But they wanted this assurance in writing, and then started moving from the roundabout towards the taluk office, where they had no permission to assemble. When they were stopped by the police, they sat on the main road, blocking traffic.

Police pulled up male protesters and took them to the bus. There were 17 women, and they refused to get up from the road. Women police personnel pulled up two women, but they resisted and finally got up on their own and climbed into the bus. There was no force used on anyone, the DSP insisted.

Contrary to the allegations, at the wedding hall, where they were held, the protesters were given food. Police had urged the protesters to leave but they refused -- only a few people who were unwell or old left; the other stayed put. “We also requested the tahsildar to come to the wedding hall in the evening and once again meet the protesters to reassure them. At the end of the day, the police paid for special buses and had the protesters dropped off in Oppepalayam after they were released from the wedding hall,” Mr. Babu Prashanth added.