GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shoolagiri police refute allegations of excesses on Irular protesters during agitation for pattas, basic amenities

Police said they had detained the protesters only because they began going towards the taluk office in Shoolagiri, where they had no permission to assemble; the protest had been led by the T.N. Vivasayigal Sangam on Friday, February 9

February 10, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - HOSUR

P.V. Srividya
Shoolagiri police claimed the Irular protesters, who staged an agitation on Firday, February 9, 2024, sat on a main road, blocking traffic, which is why they were detained

Shoolagiri police claimed the Irular protesters, who staged an agitation on Firday, February 9, 2024, sat on a main road, blocking traffic, which is why they were detained | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hosur Police have refuted allegations of manhandling Irular protesters during the protest in Shoolagiri that took place on Friday, February 9, where Irulars of Oppepalayam led by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam had gathered demanding house pattas and other basic amenities. The protesters were served with nutritious food and dropped off in vehicles arranged and paid for by the police, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hosur, Babu Prasanth. 

Speaking to The Hindu, DSP Babu Prasanth said, the protesters were served rejection proceedings forbidding them to assemble at the taluk office in Shoolagiri because it would hinder public access of the office. However, they were given permission to assemble and protest at the roundabout in Shoolagiri.  The protest started late and continued for hours. The Shoolagiri tahsildar met them at the spot and assured them that the orders would be passed in a fortnight. But they wanted this assurance in writing, and then started moving from the roundabout towards the taluk office, where they had no permission to assemble. When they were stopped by the police, they sat on the main road, blocking traffic. 

Police pulled up male protesters and took them to the bus. There were 17 women, and they refused to get up from the road. Women police personnel pulled up two women, but they resisted and finally got up on their own and climbed into the bus. There was no force used on anyone, the DSP insisted. 

Contrary to the allegations, at the wedding hall, where they were held, the protesters were given food. Police had urged the protesters to leave but they refused -- only a few people who were unwell or old left; the other stayed put.  “We also requested the tahsildar to come to the wedding hall in the evening and once again meet the protesters to reassure them. At the end of the day, the police paid for special buses and had the protesters dropped off in Oppepalayam after they were released from the wedding hall,” Mr. Babu Prashanth added. 

Related Topics

Hosur / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.