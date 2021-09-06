Sholayar, Parambikulam nearing FRL

COIMBATORE

06 September 2021 23:29 IST

Water level in Sholayar and Parambikulam reservoirs are nearing the full reservoir level (FRL). A communique from the district administration said water level in Sholayar Reservoir stood at 161.29 feet against the FRL of 165 feet. In Parambikulam, it was 71.68 feet against 72 feet.

Aliyar Reservior, too, saw the water level inch up the FRL as it stood at 118.95 feet against 120 feet.

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Monday, Chinnakalar recorded 70 mm rainfall, Cincona- 46 mm, Valparai PAP area- 42 mm, Valparai Taluk office- 40m and Sholayar- 37mm.