Shola forests restored in parts of the Nilgiris

Around 4,000 saplings planted on 20 hectares in Avalanche last year have now grown up to 10 feet

Saplings of native Shola tree species planted in places such as Avalanche and Coonoor in the Nilgiris district, after removing the invasive wattle a year ago, are showing signs of restoring the original flora.

Around 4,000 saplings of native Shola trees planted by the Forest Department on around 20 hectares in Avalanche last year have now grown up to 10-feet. Similarly, 1,000 native Shola tree saplings are coming up well on 3.27 hectares at Sampangi near Coonoor where people used to dump garbage earlier.

D. Gurusamy, district forest officer, Nilgiris Forest Division, said that the main aim of the continuing initiative was to restore the original Shola forest ecosystem.

Saplings of native trees planted in different locations include Eleocarpus obalongus, Syzygium cumini, Syzygium montanum, Michelia nilagirica and Daphniphyllum neilgherrense.

At the Coonoor peak, the department planted 1,250 such saplings this year after removing Lantana camara, another invasive plant.

Protecting the saplings planted at Avalanche demanded extra care due to the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, said K. Saravana Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris Forest Division.

Avalanche, coming under Ooty south forest range, had received a record rainfall of 820 mm in 24 hours in August last year. The location also witnessed heavy rainfalls this year. In 2018, multiple landslips destroyed patches of the pristine Shola forests at Avalanche.

“The location where we planted the native tree saplings at Avalanche witnesses heavy wind. Tree guards were set up for all saplings to protect them from the extreme weather. The saplings are healthy now,” he said.

Kotagiri and Ooty north forest ranges are among places the Nilgiris Forest Division introduced regeneration of native Shola tree species.