Coimbatore

Shiv Sena functionary’s car damaged

more-in

A car belonging to a Shiv Sena functionary was damaged allegedly by protesters from Muslim organisations during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Friday.

Police sources said that nearly 300 protesters from 10 mosques gathered near CTC Corner on Kangeyam Road at around 2 p.m.

During the demonstration, the car of Thirumuruga Dhinesh, youth wing member of Shiv Sena’s district unit, allegedly attempted to enter the demonstration.

In the scuffle that ensued, the protesters allegedly hurled objects at the car, resulting in the damage, the sources said.

Talks held

Police officers deployed at the spot held talks with the protesters and Mr. Dhinesh, following which the crowd dispersed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 12:47:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/shiv-sena-functionarys-car-damaged/article30538184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY