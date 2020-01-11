Shiv Sena functionary’s car damaged

A car belonging to a Shiv Sena functionary was damaged allegedly by protesters from Muslim organisations during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Friday.
Police sources said that nearly 300 protesters from 10 mosques gathered near CTC Corner on Kangeyam Road at around 2 p.m.
During the demonstration, the car of Thirumuruga Dhinesh, youth wing member of Shiv Sena’s district unit, allegedly attempted to enter the demonstration.
In the scuffle that ensued, the protesters allegedly hurled objects at the car, resulting in the damage, the sources said.
Talks held
Police officers deployed at the spot held talks with the protesters and Mr. Dhinesh, following which the crowd dispersed.
