Shiv Sena functionary booked in Tiruppur for Godse event

20 November 2021 23:42 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Saturday registered a case against a functionary of Shiv Sena on charges of deliberate provocation after he led an event to mark the death anniversary of Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, in Tiruppur on November 15.

Police sources told The Hindu A. Thirumurugan Dinesh (30), State president of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, organised an event to mark Godse’s death anniversary at the party’s office in Rakkiyapalayam on November 15. Around 10 men garlanded a photo of Godse and allegedly raised provocative slogans during the event.

Based on a complaint from A. Naseerdeen of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police registered a case against Dinesh.

The case was registered on Saturday evening as per the directions of City Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha after receiving legal opinion, according to the police sources.