Shipping containers to replace two ration shops near Valparai to deal with rice-raiding elephants

March 08, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to deal with wild elephants that damage ration shops in the Valparai plateau, Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the WWF-India are coming out with a novel solution – using old cargo containers. As a pilot project, the department and WWF-India are currently working together to set up container ration shops at two places that fall under the Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the Valparai plateau. ALSO READ Valparai plateau gives way for elephants as annual migration season is nearing its peak

One such shop will come up at Muthumudi while the second one will be at Thaimudi middle division, both tea estate areas that witness regular movement of wild elephants.

Sources in the know of the development said that container ration shops at the two places are planned to study the feasibility and how elephants react to these strong structures. If the model becomes a success, the department has plans to replicate it in other places in the plateau, where elephants damage ration shops, with the support of the Civil Supplies Department and non-governmental organisations.

They said that the WWF-India will fund the expense of setting up the container ration shops which will be placed on concrete pillars. The container shops will have steel windows and doors to withstand pressure from elephants.