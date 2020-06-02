Coimbatore

Shifting of vegetable market delayed further

With works to establish 450 vegetable and fruit shops at the V.O.C. Park Grounds is yet to be completed, shifting of the market that currently functions at Corporations Central Bus Stand would take another week.

After the lockdown was announced, shops in the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruits Market was shifted to the bus stand as adequate space is available and personal distancing can be ensured for the people. While the wholesale market functions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for shopkeepers, retail market functions for the public from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day. The fruit market functions at the rear side of the bus stand.

With the State government relaxing restrictions in a phased manner, the corporation decided to shift the market to the grounds were adequate space is available. Though work commenced two weeks ago to establish the shops, work is yet to be completed that delayed the shifting of shops. Since, 50% Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were operated from Monday, shops that functioned in first and second bays were shifted to bays where town buses were operated.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that works to establish shops has been expedited and would be completed within a five days. “Since only 50% buses were operated and no private and mini buses were operated, adequate space is available on the premises”, he added.

