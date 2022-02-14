Shifting markets, developing scheme roads major demands in Coimbatore West Zone

In added areas, residents want improved water supply, daily garbage removal

The 45.39-sq.km. West Zone is the second smallest zone after Central Zone and one of the four zones that has both parts of added and old city areas. With Kavundampalayam in the north, Ponnaiahrajapuram in the south, Vadavalli in the west, Mettupalayam Road in the east, West Zone has both the well-developed R.S. Puram and Bharati Park and the relatively underdeveloped Veerakeralam and Seeranaickenpalayam.

As in many other added areas, the residents’ demand in Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam was good quality roads, improved water supply, particularly in Veerakeralam, street light coverage and daily removal of waste.

Besides addressing the residents’ basic civic needs, the Corporation should look at shifting the Anna Retail and Dr. M.G.R. wholesale vegetable markets to the Eru Company yard near Sanganoor Road Junction on Mettupalayam Road to reduce traffic congestion, said a former councillor.

Though this had been in the pipeline for quite sometime, the Corporation seemed to have done very little and lost the precious opportunity that the COVID-19 lockdown period had given, he said.

The second important work that the Corporation should execute was developing the scheme road to link Mettupalayam Road to Thadagam Road through Jeeva Nagar.

After evicting the residents who had illegally encroached upon the road, the Corporation had so far done little to build the road that would serve as an alternative to the Kavundampalayam-Edayarpalayam Road and thereby decongest the Kavundampalayam Junction on Mettupalayam Road, he added.

For residents in Vadavalli and other added areas, the Corporation should solve the problem of getting building plan for additional construction, said activist K. Kathirmathiyon. For Vadavalli, the Corporation should improve water supply as in the last 10 years the situation had only worsened from water once in four days to once in 10 days.

In Veerakeralam, the Corporation should look at cleaning the natural drains and provide underground sewerage connection to prevent inflow of sewage into water bodies in the area, said T. Bakthavatsalam, former chairperson of the then Veerakeralam Town Panchayat.

The Zone had Narasampathi, Krishnampathi, Selvampathi and Kumarasamy tanks that the Corporation developed under the Smart Cities Mission project. Though the civic body had developed the lake fronts, it had done little to treat the inflowing sewage, he pointed out.

In R.S. Puram, the residents complained that in the name of development the Corporation had brought only untold misery and D.B. Road was the example. Traffic congestion had increased, thanks to the way the civic body executed the model road project.

Given the fact that R.S. Puram was gradually turning into commercial area, it was imperative that the Corporation worked with the Coimbatore City Traffic Police to bring a workable parking management, they said.

And, in Flower Market the Corporation should provide better facilities and space for parking to decongest that stretch of Mettupalayam Road, said residents and traders there.