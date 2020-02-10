SHGs undergo training for e-commerce

Representatives of self-help groups (SHGs) from four districts participated in a workshop on Monday to introduce their products online for e-commerce.

Titled “Workshop for Boarding of SHG Products on E-Commerce”, it was held at Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies at Saibaba Colony. According to officials from Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), 54 participants including 40 representatives of SHGs, their community organisers and Assistant Project Officers from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris and Erode took part in the workshop.

The workshop was organised by e-commerce retailer Flipkart based on its partnership with the Central Government’s Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), officials said. The partnership aims to introduce small businesses and SHGs to e-commerce, allowing them to access and cater to a pan-India market.

TNCDW officials said the workshop was an introductory session by a trainer from Flipkart on the basics of e-commerce and packaging their products for e-commerce.

In another session, details on bank accounts and goods and services tax (GST) for e-commerce will be explained, they said.

The SHG representatives brought samples of their region-specific products such as saris from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, knitwear from Tiruppur district and Toda shawls from the Nilgiris. A similar workshop for SHGs will be held in Chennai on Tuesday, the officials said.