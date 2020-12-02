SHG members allege interference in running fair price shop

Women from various tribal settlements, who were part of a self-help group (SHG) that run a fair price shop in Anaikatti, petitioned the district administration alleging interference in their affairs here on Wednesday.

The women, who were from various tribal settlements of Anaikatti, were led by president of Coimbatore District Irular Community Welfare Association N. Mallan. He submitted a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani alleging that three men from the locality were attempting to sell rice from the fair price shop to Kerala and were allegedly coercing the SHG women to cooperate.

Mr. Mallan claimed that the three men were ruling party functionaries and had been forcing the women for the past one week. “The women have been running [the fair price shop] for nearly 20 years,” he said.

When contacted, District Supply Officer Kumaresan said that the Civil Supplies Department will take action in this issue as per the directions of the Collector.