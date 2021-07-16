Sharp increase in vegetable prices

Following heavy rain in the Nilgiris and other parts of the State, arrival of vegetables dropped at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market leading to sharp increase in the prices of vegetables here on Friday.

Carrot and beetroot arrive from the Nilgiris while tomato arrives from Talavadi and beans and other vegetables arrive from Oddanchatram.

Traders said that due to widespread rain, arrivals completely dropped from the Nilgiris in the past three days while the market was closed in Talavadi on Friday.

Hence, the price of the vegetables increased by 20%. While carrot was sold at ₹60 per kg, beetroot - ₹40 per kg, beans ₹50 per kg and tomato ₹18 to ₹20 per kg. Traders said that due to rain the price of vegetables will be on an upward trend in the coming days.