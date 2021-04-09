Sharp increase in number of people getting vaccinated

ERODE

09 April 2021 23:07 IST

The fear of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp increase in the number of people above 45 years getting vaccinated every day in the district.

As on Thursday, a total of 330 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospitals while the district has, so far, reported 15,680 cases. Due to the spread of virus, the average number of persons tested positive every day has increased from 20 a week ago to 45 now.

There are eight government hospitals and 75 primary health centres (PHCs) in the district where vaccination is done free of cost for persons above 45 years. Also, vaccination is done at 40 private hospitals at a charge of ₹250 per dose.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that 49,000 and odd persons were vaccinated and the number of people getting vaccinated has also increased in the past one week. She said that earlier, about 2,200 samples were lifted and tested. But now, 3,000 samples are lifted and tested every day.

Health officials said that an increase in awareness and fear of the second wave has made people go for vaccination. They said that the number of people getting vaccinated would increase two-fold in the coming days as the number of cases was on the rise.