Share details, Corpn. tells grocers ready to home-deliver

Following suggestions from civil society activists, the Coimbatore Corporation has begun an initiative to collect and share numbers of neighbourhood grocers willing to home-deliver goods.

“After a few persons asked us if the Corporation could do what a few municipalities had done down south and shared images, the civic body decided to something about it,” said Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy.

The initial list that the Corporation had prepared had a list of 15-plus grocers including that of a retail chain.

Mr. Ramasamy said the Corporation’s role ended with just sharing the numbers. Therefore, grocers, who were willing to offer the service, would do well to dial the Corporation’s helpline number 0422-2302323 to register their willingness. The public could take it forward from there, he added.

Meanwhile, the Corporation on Friday deployed a drone to spray disinfectants on an apartment in Podanur where a person showed COVID-19 symptoms. L. Karthikeyan of AFI Technology said on Corporation’s request, the company used one of its drones to spray disinfectants in and around the apartment and a few other areas in Podanur.

The company also used the drone at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he added.