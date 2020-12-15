Shankar was listed as ‘brash’ tusker in Gudalur’s elephant profiling

An elephant nicknamed ‘Shankar’ that killed a man and his son near Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday was included in the category of ‘brash’ elephants in a profiling of the large mammals done by the Forest Department and Shola Trust in the region in 2016.

Brash elephants were one of the four categories of elephants identified in the profiling exercise in which 150 elephants were photographed and profiles for 90 individuals were created in three years from 2015.

Elephants in this category, constituting 10 % of the total population, were also identified as the ones that attack people and create damages.

“They exhibit the ‘flight or fight’ behaviour. These elephants are known to move around human habitation and at the same time they are aggressive towards people who approach them,” said I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle.

The profile of Shankar created as part of the project in 2016 became handy for the Department in identifying the elephant when higher officials on Monday gave the nod to tranquilise it.

Transient ones that stay for a very short time during migration season, residents that are shy and never come to human habitation, and highly habituated old animals that stay close to humans were the other three categories of elephants profiled in the Gudalur landscape which is a mix of forests, estates and small private lands.

Unlike the other three category of elephants, brash elephants were assessed to exhibit the standard physiological response of ‘flight or fight’ as they are not comfortable around people.

Shankar, aged around 50 and having single tusk, was camping at a location named Kottamalai and three tracking teams of the Department from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the Gudalur Forest Division were observing its movements. The Department also used two drones to locate the elephant.

“The elephant was named after a forest watcher named Shankar who found one of its broken tusks, which the animal had lost in a fight with another elephant. The elephant is also identified as ‘Cherambady broken tusker’ in Department records,” said Mr. Anwardeen.

Veterinarians N.S. Manoharan, Regional Joint Director of Veterinary Services (retired), A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, and Rajesh Kumar, veterinary assistant surgeon of MTR were camping at Gudalur.

On Tuesday, the Nilgiris district Collector J. Innocent Divya visited the kin of Anandaraj (49) and his son Prasath (29) from Kolapalli near Cherambadi who were killed by the tusker.