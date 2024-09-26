Shankar IAS Academy and The Hindu Launch UPSC Aspirants Club at MGR College in Hosur

Shankar IAS Academy, a prominent name in the training of Civil Services Aspirants, partnered with The Hindu to inaugurate the UPSC Aspirants Club here in MGR College on Thursday.

The event featured G. V. Pandiyaraj, IRS, Deputy Commissioner of GST, Hosur Division, as a guest speaker, aiming to inspire students to pursue careers in the bureaucracy through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Mr. Pandiyaraj, who began his career as an Air Traffic Controller before joining the Indian Revenue Services in 2015, shared his personal journey with the aspirants. He emphasised that there is no single path to success, highlighting the intense preparation required. “There are many successful candidates who worked day jobs and studied late into the night, driven by their dedication,” he noted, encouraging students to be persistent in their preparation.

He also urged students to explore the UPSC website to familiarise themselves with the various exams offered by the commission, including opportunities beyond the Civil Services exams like the IAS and IPS. This, he said, could ensure a seamless transition to other UPSC exams for those who might lose interest midway and ensure that no effort goes to waste.

In terms of preparation, Mr. Pandiyaraj highlighted the importance of staying updated with current affairs and recommended a good newspaper as a key resource. “The Hindu is often the aspirant’s paper of choice,” he said, stressing the importance of building a strong foundation through consistent reading.

The event also featured an interactive session with Sammrat Bhaskar, Senior Mentor and Faculty of Security and Societal Issues at Shankar IAS Academy, Bengaluru. Mr. Premanand S, Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, Bengaluru, was also present.

As part of the initiative, G. Sathish Kumar, Regional Head of The Hindu Group, Salem, donated books worth ₹33,000 by The Hindu publications to the MGR College library, received by Dr. A. Muthumoni, Principal of the college.