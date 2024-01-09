Shallot farmers in Tiruppur, Coimbatore likely to take FPO route to leverage utility of Open Network for Digital Commerce 

January 09, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Shallot cultivators spread over Palladam-Dharapuram belt in Tiruppur district and in Thondamuthur-Narsipuram belt in Coimbatore district are understood to be mulling formation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) for the purpose of deriving the utility of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, for establishing market linkages on e-commerce platform.

The partnership between ONDC and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which will play an enabling role in onboarding the farm produces, has come as a shot in the arm for onion farmers who complain of price-fluctuations due to black-marketing and cartelisation, according to sources in the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department.

Under the aegis of the Ministry, NABARD-ONDC Grand Challenge was hosted last year to find solutions to two problem statements: integrate existing agri-tech e-commerce players on the ONDC network, and the second, to build innovative solutions that may accelerate adoption of the network in the agriculture domain.

Shallot cultivators in a total of about 7,500 acres in these regions are pushed into crisis situations whenever the procurement price drops due to malpractices like algorithms that are often used by bigtechs who literally force consumers to certain suppliers over others, T. Rajamanickam, an FPO supported by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, said, adding that the “ONDC builds up inter-operability of various e-commerce players, helping consumers get greater choice of products near their place of stay.”

As an open network for buyers and sellers, the mandate of ONDC is to democratise the current e-commerce ecosystem and agri-value chain, thereby ensuring the digital transformation of agri sector. NABARD’s support will enable ONDC to on-board the entire farm value chain, bring them on to e-commerce, particularly the FPOs, mandis, processors, exporters, MSMEs and the small retailers with an equal footing as large players, the Ministry has assured small sellers, traders and farmers.

Smaller players getting onto any platform will be able to service any buyer in all platforms inter-connected through the ONDC network, Mr. Rajamanickam explained.

