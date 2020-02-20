Shaheen Bagh-model protest begins in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

20 February 2020 00:13 IST

Islamic organisations and Muslim-centric parties launched a indefinite Shaheen Bagh-model protest in Coimbatore late on Wednesday, hours after they organised a march involving around 8,000 persons in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population register (NPR) and the National Registry of Citizens.

Around 9 p.m., more than 500 persons, including women, children and elders sat under shamiyanas erected in an open space adjacent to Irshadul Islam Shafia Sunnath Jamath mosque, Athupalam, at the busy tri-junction of Coimbatore - Palakkad - Pollachi Roads.

Organisers said that the they were planning to stage a peaceful protest similar to the one staged by women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. Those took part held placards which said Kovaiyin Shaheen Bagh Athupalam (Coimbatore's Shaheen Bagh Athupalam) ‘reject CAA’.

Organisers made extensive arrangements for the protest, including public addressing system, rest rooms, food and water. They said the number of participants will go up in the coming days. Volunteers were posted to avoid parking of vehicles on the sides of roads and visitors thronging on roads.