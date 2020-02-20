Coimbatore

Shaheen Bagh-model protest begins in Coimbatore

Shaheen Bagh-model protest that began at Athupalam in the city late on Wednesday.

Shaheen Bagh-model protest that began at Athupalam in the city late on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SPL

Islamic organisations and Muslim-centric parties launched a indefinite Shaheen Bagh-model protest in Coimbatore late on Wednesday, hours after they organised a march involving around 8,000 persons in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population register (NPR) and the National Registry of Citizens.

Around 9 p.m., more than 500 persons, including women, children and elders sat under shamiyanas erected in an open space adjacent to Irshadul Islam Shafia Sunnath Jamath mosque, Athupalam, at the busy tri-junction of Coimbatore - Palakkad - Pollachi Roads.

Organisers said that the they were planning to stage a peaceful protest similar to the one staged by women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. Those took part held placards which said Kovaiyin Shaheen Bagh Athupalam (Coimbatore's Shaheen Bagh Athupalam) ‘reject CAA’.

Organisers made extensive arrangements for the protest, including public addressing system, rest rooms, food and water. They said the number of participants will go up in the coming days. Volunteers were posted to avoid parking of vehicles on the sides of roads and visitors thronging on roads.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 12:15:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/shaheen-bagh-model-protest-begins-in-coimbatore/article30864438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY