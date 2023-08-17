SFI urges government to release inquiry committee report on Periyar University irregularities

August 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has urged the State government to release the report of the inquiry committee constituted by the government to investigate alleged irregularities at Periyar University.

On January 9, 2023, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints against the University, including the appointment of a physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, and nominated a professor to the Syndicate who was facing serious allegations and outranked many seniors.

In the G.O., it said that it had formed a two-member committee: Additional Secretary S. Palanisamy, an IAS officer, and Joint Secretary M. Ilango Henry Das, to look into the complaints. The committee must complete its probe within two months and provide a detailed report to the department, along with solutions to prevent such acts in the future.

The committee summoned seven people, including Salem West MLA R. Arul and former State president of SFI Mr. Kannan. They submitted evidences against the alleged irregularities at the University. Later, the period of the inquiry committee was extended for two more months, until May 13, 2023.

A faculty member of the University said that even after the inquiry committee’s tenure ended before three months, the committee had not submitted its report. The government should clarify in this regard soon and take action against people involved in irregularities.

Salem district SFI president S. Pavithran said that the committee should soon release its findings. Some people about whom allegations are made are nearing retirement. One of the committee members, Mr. Palanisamy, has been transferred from the Higher Education department.

When contacted the inquiry committee member, Mr. Palanisamy, he said that the panel is yet to submit the inquiry report. During an inquiry, some people sought time to submit documents. Soon after we receive the documents, we will submit the report, Mr. Palanisamy said.

