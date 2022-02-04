SFI stages protest in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

04 February 2022 21:17 IST

Students Federation of India staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Friday against Governor R.N. Ravi for having returned the NEET Bill.

The organisation’s State secretary V. Mariappan, who led the protest, claimed that the Governor did not have the power to return the Bill to the Assembly Speaker.

Advertising

Advertising

After sitting on the Bill for around five months that the Governor had returned it showed that he had exceeded his powers. The Centre should recall the Governor.

Mr. Ravi’s decision had dashed the hopes of hundreds of medical aspirants in the State. It was in response to the aspirants’ demand that the State Government had piloted the Bill in the Assembly after constituting the Justice A.K. Rajan Committee.

The Governor returning the Bill also showed that he was against social justice, he added.

As the protesters raised slogans and tore a portrait of Mr. Ravi, the Coimbatore City Police personnel removed the protesters. District secretary Dinesh Raja was also present.