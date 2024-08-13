ADVERTISEMENT

SFI stages demonstration outside Periyar University

Published - August 13, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

SFI cadre staged a demonstration outside Periyar University on Tuesday.

As part of state-wide protests, SFI cadre led by district secretary Pavithran staged a demonstration before Periyar University and raised slogans regarding various demands, including to remove Periyar University Vice chancellor R. Jagannathan from the post.

Mr. Pavithran said that the extension given to Mr. Jagannathan, who is facing various corruption allegations, is not acceptable. The hike in exam fees at Periyar University should be withdrawn. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to appoint a new vice chancellor for Periyar University and for four universities in the state that have been vacant for the past few years, he added.

