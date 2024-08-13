GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI stages demonstration outside Periyar University

Published - August 13, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

SFI cadre staged a demonstration outside Periyar University on Tuesday.

As part of state-wide protests, SFI cadre led by district secretary Pavithran staged a demonstration before Periyar University and raised slogans regarding various demands, including to remove Periyar University Vice chancellor R. Jagannathan from the post.

Mr. Pavithran said that the extension given to Mr. Jagannathan, who is facing various corruption allegations, is not acceptable. The hike in exam fees at Periyar University should be withdrawn. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to appoint a new vice chancellor for Periyar University and for four universities in the state that have been vacant for the past few years, he added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.