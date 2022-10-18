SFI stage protest against Hindi imposition in recruitment exams

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 18, 2022 17:51 IST

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) members staged a protest in front of the Government Arts College here against the recommendation of the Parliamentary committee adding a compulsory Hindi paper in the common recruitment exams for Central government jobs.

"How can aspirants focus on learning a new language while preparing for these highly-competitive tests? States that do not have a majority of Hindi-speaking population, especially in the South like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, will be affected by this," said S. Azaruddin, secretary of SFI District Committee.

