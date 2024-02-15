SFI stages protest outside Periyar University, demand action against VC and Registrar

February 15, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a demonstration outside Periyar University on Thursday and demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take action against the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the university.

The SFI had earlier announced it would go on protest against the university administration after Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan failed to take action against Registrar K. Thangavel, whose suspension the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department directed after an inquiry report constituted by the government proved various charges, including fund misappropriation, against him.

More than 50 SFI cadre gathered before the university on Thursday and raised slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar. Salem district SFI president S. Pavithran presided over the demonstration and state president Samsheer Ahamed and state secretary G. Aravindasamy participated as special invitees.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Aravindasamy said that several allegations were raised against Periyar University. “The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar are brazenly violating the rules and not following the reservation system in the faculty appointment. Even though the inquiry committee confirmed the charges against the Registrar, the Vice-Chancellor has yet to take action against the registrar. So the Tamil Nadu government should suspend them both.,” he added.

Accusing Governor R.N. Ravi of expressing support towards the University administration, Mr. Aravindasamy also accused the university of propagating Hindutva ideology among students. “A university functioning in the name of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy is dividing students, staff, and faculties in the name of caste and religion. So the Tamil Nadu government should issue a Government Order (GO) suspending the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor. Similarly, faculty members involved in fund misappropriation, along with the Periyar University Vice Chancellor and Registrar, should be suspended, Mr. Aravindasamy added.

